Music notes: Madonna, Post Malone & more

Madonna certainly knows how to throw a fun party. The singer shared photos of a pool party on Instagram Story Tuesday: there were photos of a room filled with balloons, and others of her four youngest children, David, 17, Mercy, 16, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere. There were also pics of Madonna riding a horse and playing guitar.

"I Hope" singer Gabby Barrett revealed on Instagram that she and hubby Cade Foehner are expecting their third child, sharing a picture of them with a black box that reads Baby #3. There's also video of her using a home ultrasound machine and saying, "There she is." The couple are already parents to Baylah May, 2, and Augustine Boone, 11 months.

Looks like Selena Gomez's 10-year-old sister, Gracie, has some skills with clippers. Selena shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Gracie helping Brooklyn Beckham shave his head. Selena captioned the photo "my babies."

Fergie treated fans to some rare photos of her son, Axl Jack, in celebration of his 10th birthday. "To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote on Instagram to her son with ex Josh Duhamel. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack"

Jack Harlow dropped the video for "Denver," a track from his recent album Jackman. The clip, the third he's released from the album, was shot in Denver, Colorado.

Post Malone showed off his new, slim physique in a photo posted to Instagram. The bathroom selfie has Postie wearing black pants, a black shirt and black leather jacket, with a brown hat and leopard belt. He captioned it "Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass, i love you."

