Music notes: Mariah Carey, Zayn Malik and more

Mariah Carey is celebrating her 55th birthday — or, anniversary, as she calls it — in a new photo posted to Instagram. "Anniversary adventures commence," Mariah captioned the photo of her smiling while relaxing on a boat. Friends Jennifer Hudson and Paris Hilton sent Mariah well wishes on her special day. "Happy anniversary, @mariahcarey! 'Anytime you need a friend, I will be here!!! Love u!!!" Jennifer wrote on her IG Story, while Paris wrote, "Happy Birthday to an absolute icon @MariahCarey."

Shawn Mendes is teasing something new in the works. In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Shawn posted a Polaroid picture of himself on top of a sound board in a recording studio. "nobody knows," he captioned the post. This comes after a post he made on March 7, where he confirmed he's "been working on a new album."

Zayn Malik says his daughter, Khai, already shares his musical talent. "Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already," Zayn told L'Officiel magazine. "I know, it sounds ridiculous because she's three, but her retention for language, especially when it's formatted in a musical sense to her, has been amazing." He also says she remembers every lyric of every song she likes. "She remembers chord progressions and notes. She can do runs that have, like, three, four notes already. I look forward to seeing what she's going to be capable of doing as she gets older," Zayn said.

