Music notes: Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift and more

Nick Jonas recently had a fun daddy/daughter day with his 2-year-old daughter, Malti. Nick posted photos of himself and Malti hanging out at a theme park on Australia's Gold Coast. In one photo, they're posing with people dressed as characters from the animated show Paw Patrol. Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is currently filming in Australia.

Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers have been tapped to headline this year's The Challenge, an annual music festival and fundraiser sponsored by Abercrombie & Fitch. Scheduled to take place Sept. 20 in Albany, Ohio, the event will raise money to support charities focusing on mental health, such as The Trevor Project and The Rare Impact Fund.

Jimmy Kimmel recently told Howard Stern about the time he and his wife attended a party at Paul McCartney's house where Taylor Swift was providing the music via her iPhone, and other guests included Travis Kelce, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Kimmel said he talked to Taylor and Springsteen, but didn't approach some of the other stars.

Speaking of Taylor, season 2 of The Bear featured a very effective use of "Love Story." Now that season 3 of the show is streaming, you might be wondering if any of her other songs make an appearance. According to Uproxx, the answer is yes: in episode four you can hear "Long Live" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in the background.

