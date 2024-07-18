Music notes: Nick Jonas, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Nick Jonas is celebrating wife Priyanka Chopra's 42nd birthday. The singer shared pictures on Instagram on Thursday to honor the occasion. "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love," Nick captioned his post.

Variety has named Sabrina Carpenter as one of the three celebrities who will be honored at the 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party. Sadie Sink and Marcello Hernández will also be honored at the industry event, which takes place on Aug. 8.

Speaking of Sabrina, she announced she will be taking her Short n' Sweet Tour to Europe and the U.K. in 2025. "Soooo excited to bring the Short n' Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!! with special guest @RachelChinouriri," Sabrina wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Presales start Tues July 23 at 10 AM local time. see you all soon."

Demi Lovato says she's focused on writing and recording new music, although she has "no idea" when she'll release it. "I've got a couple of performances that I'm excited about," Demi told People. "I have a couple trips here and there where I'll travel somewhere close and just get away for the weekend."

