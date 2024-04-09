Music Notes: Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Noah Kahan has finally posted photos and video on his Instagram Story of Shawn Mendes' guest appearance at his April 6 concert in Toronto to sing "Stick Season." Shawn also commemorated the moment with a post, which he captioned, "@noahkahanmusic thank you for having me brotha! i love your album and i love you!!!" Noah wrote in the comments, "Love you more brother."

Olivia Rodrigo has posted a live version of her latest hit "obsessed," which was apparently recorded during her rehearsals for her GUTS World Tour.

Kelly Clarkson has recorded a duet with British singer James Arthur, best known in the U.S. for his hit "Say You Won't Let Go." James posted a snippet of a song credited to both of them that appears to be called "From the Jump" and captioned it "...guess this is happening." Kelly reposted it on her Story.

