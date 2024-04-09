Music Notes: Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Noah Kahan has finally posted photos and video on his Instagram Story of Shawn Mendes' guest appearance at his April 6 concert in Toronto to sing "Stick Season." Shawn also commemorated the moment with a post, which he captioned, "@noahkahanmusic thank you for having me brotha! i love your album and i love you!!!"  Noah wrote in the comments, "Love you more brother."

Olivia Rodrigo has posted a live version of her latest hit "obsessed," which was apparently recorded during her rehearsals for her GUTS World Tour.

Kelly Clarkson has recorded a duet with British singer James Arthur, best known in the U.S. for his hit "Say You Won't Let Go." James posted a snippet of a song credited to both of them that appears to be called "From the Jump" and captioned it "...guess this is happening." Kelly reposted it on her Story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!