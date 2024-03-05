Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more

Olivia Rodrigo spent her day off at the most magical place on Earth. The former Disney Channel star donned her Minnie Mouse ears while visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, during her day off from her GUTS world tour. She shared four snaps from her visit on Instagram on Tuesday: she's pictured posing in front of Magic Kingdom's Cinderella Castle, eating a Mickey Mouse-shaped soft pretzel and riding the Animal Kingdom attraction Expedition Everest.

Taylor Swift is known for her Easter eggs, and some fans think her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is now in on them, too. While the attention was on Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, as he announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, some Swifties noticed the shirt Travis wore to the press conference matched the color palette of Taylor's upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The gray, beige, black and white collared shirt took social media by storm. "Ummm what? Travis Kelce is seriously wearing a straight up TTPD shirt! Even at his bros retirement announcement he is supporting Taylor!" a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Justin Timberlake is once again teasing a snippet of a new song over on Instagram. "Track 5: TECHNICOLOR," Justin captioned the video. "Caught up in the moment every moment saturated/ Your shape is painted on my canvas like it's animated," Justin sings in the clip.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.