Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and more

In case you missed it, Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last weekend, where she appeared in a sketch opposite host Adam Driver. Olivia played Georgina, who sold a bag so tiny it can only fit your secrets, and that's it! Olivia also guested on NPR's popular Tiny Desk Concert series, where she played four songs off her sophomore album, GUTS, including "making the bed" and "lacy."

Did Tony Romo out himself as a Tayvis shipper? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback commentated the CBS broadcast of Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. When the camera panned to Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Romo mistakenly called her Travis' wife. "As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo said. He quickly corrected himself, "I'm sorry, girlfriend." His fellow commentator Jim Nantz joked about the mistake: "You don't know something we don't know, do you?"

Dua Lipa is celebrating her first Golden Globe nomination for the song "Dance the Night" from Greta Gerwig's Barbie. "wow waking up a Golden Globe nomineeeeeee!!!" Dua wrote on Instagram. "This barbie is so grateful!" Dua will also appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, where she'll join Seth for a new edition of his popular segment, "Day Drinking."

Ariana Grande fans have been clamoring for new music. Just in time for Christmas, she's gifted them with a revamped version of her holiday hit "Santa Tell Me." The new version of the song features a subtle revamp of a few lyrics and is her first track released under her new management company, Good World Management.

