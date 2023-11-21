Music notes: Pink, Renée Rapp and more

Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival Tour to Europe. GAYLE and The Script will accompany her throughout the summer 2024 run of shows. "We had so much fun we just GOTTA do it again," Pink wrote on Instagram. "I'm coming back so you better get the party started!!!!" Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24.

Renée Rapp has released the music video for "Tummy Hurts remix ft. Coco Jones." The song is one of the four additional tracks added to the deluxe version of her debut album, Snow Angel. Renée and Coco star in the music video, first singing while surrounded by men before breaking free and ending the song together.

You can now witness Jacob Collier's latest song, "Witness Me." It features Shawn Mendes, British rapper Stormzy and gospel legend Kirk Franklin. The track is the newest single from Jacob's album Djesse Vol. 4, which releases on February 29.

She's all about that babe, no treble. Meghan Trainor teamed up with Nanit for their I Am Your Mother Bundle. The collaboration features products curated by Meghan: a baby monitor, a sound and light machine, a wrap carrier and more. "I also had to throw my book Dear Future Mama in there for any pregnant person who may be feeling alone or curious about what's going on with this crazy miracle called pregnancy," Meghan said.

Mariah Carey debuted a new song during one of her Merry Christmas One and All! shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, and it was about mopping. She noticed the stage was slippery and decided to mop it right up. Mariah improvised a quick tune: "Mop, mop, mop, mop, mop," she sang while her band played a little jingle. "He's gonna mop that floor really nice for me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.