Music notes: Pink, Billie Eilish and more

Pink is bringing a good cause on tour. The singer and longtime UNICEF ambassador will be supporting the charity during her Summer Carnival U.S. tour. There will be UNICEF USA QR codes at all merch stands, which will direct fans to purchase basic necessities and school supplies for children in need.



Billie Eilish designed some new kicks for Nike. She showed off the sneakers on Instagram Friday, writing, "introducing my new air alpha force lows!!!" They launch August 7 on Billie's website and August 8 on the SNKRS app.



Kelly Clarkson has released a stripped down performance video of "mine," which was shot live at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.



And speaking of live performance videos, Post Malone teamed up with Vevo for a live performance of "Green Thumb" off his new album, AUSTIN. It follows his Official Live Performance video for "Overdrive," released earlier this month.

