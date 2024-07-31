Music notes: Post Malone, Sam Smith and more

The Nashville paper The Tennessean has revealed the track list for Post Malone's new album, F-1 Trillion, which comes out in August. Nearly every track is a collaboration with a currently hot or legendary country artist, including Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw and Hank Williams Jr. And in addition to Posty's already-released duet with Luke Combs — "Guy for That" — there's a second collab with Luke called "Missin' You Like This."

A portrait of Sam Smith has been unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in London. In the painting, which is called "Gloria," Sam is portrayed as an angel, wings and all, as they play a harp. The portrait joins a photo of Harry Styles in the museum's History Makers gallery.

Lewis Capaldi's song "Love The Hell Out Of You" will be featured in the upcoming film It Ends With Us, which comes to theaters on Aug. 9. The song originally appeared on Lewis' 2023 sophomore album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Meghan Trainor is about to drop more music. The singer announced on Instagram Wednesday that she's putting out a deluxe version of her album Timeless in August. "I HAVE MORE SONGS FOR YOU," Meghan wrote. "Your support on this album has been unbelievable and it means the world to me! I'm SO excited to finally release the Timeless Deluxe!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.