Music notes: Rihanna, Tate McRae & more

Is Rihanna cooking up a London residency? The U.K. paper The Telegraph reported that the star is rumored to be planning a six-night residency at London Stadium starting July 4, which is five days after the end of the U.K.'s biggest festival Glastonbury. There are also rumors that she's going to headline that event. Rihanna hasn't toured since 2016.

In addition to releasing her new album So Close to What, Tate McRae has also dropped the video for one of her new songs, "Revolving door," which features Tate and a troupe of dancers frantically dancing in a room filled with doors, each of which, Tate says, represents a track on the album. Her boyfriend The Kid LAROI, who's featured on the album, wrote on Instagram that he watched Tate "give EVERYTHING to this album." He adds, "You can really hear that. it's incredible. to say I'm proud is an understatement."

And speaking of new projects involving the people you love, Alex Warren has released a video for his new song "Ordinary" which stars his wife, Kouvr Annon. In the clip, he spots her in a laundromat and chases her across a forest, a beach and a desert, before finally catching up with her. At the end, they hold hands and levitate into the sky together.

Pentatonix member Kevin Olusola has announced his debut solo album, Dawn of a Misfit, will be released May 9; it's available for preorder now. The first track and video, "Dark Winter," features Kevin and his "Misfit Mafia" destroying instruments. He says in a statement, "We don't have to destroy the past, but we have to break the things that have been traditional or stereotyped in us to become exactly who we're called to be."

