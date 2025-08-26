Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and more

Sabrina Carpenter is partnering with Complex to host a pop-up in New York and LA in connection with her new album, Man's Best Friend, which is coming out on Friday. Both run Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. More info is available online.

Ed Sheeran is a superstar, but he's also a self-described stan of Eminem. That's why he appears in the new documentary Stans, streaming now on Paramount+. It focuses on Eminem's stans and their connection to the rapper and his music. Ed posted a clip of himself in the doc, talking about his love for the rapper, who he even dressed up as for his school talent show. "I was a Stan growing up of @eminem, everyone knows the story of me learning his raps and curing my stutter," Ed wrote on Instagram. "The surreal thing for me is to be on the other side of the curtain now, and having him as a friend and collaborator."

Rachel Platten is "pulling a Taylor." On Sept. 26 she'll release an album featuring "Rachel's Versions" of some of her songs, including "Fight Song" and "Stand By You," plus live songs and a "surprise from the vault." She writes on Instagram, "This is about more than just new versions of old songs; the new Rachel's Versions are infused with the voice I have now, the wisdom I've gained, and the undeniable pride of owning my own masters. I'm grateful to @TaylorSwift for bringing this conversation to light and empowering artists to take back control over their work, their stories, and their futures."

