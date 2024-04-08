Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande & more

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed what she was teasing when she asked people to click on a link that said "Brewing." It's a new song called "Espresso," which will be out at 8 p.m. ET on April 11. Announcing the song on Instagram, Sabrina wrote, "just wanted to put out a little song before Coachella."

Ariana Grande paid tribute to her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, by posting footage on her Instagram Story of the final performance of his Broadway musical, Spamalot, which closed on April 7. She wrote, "Congratulations to the most beautiful and talented and kindest cast and crew on a magnificent run."

You can spot Halsey in the newly released trailer for the movie MaXXXine, the third installment of the horror trilogy starring Mia Goth as adult film star Maxine Minx. Halsey appears to play a woman who befriends Maxine when she arrives in Hollywood to start her "legitimate" film career. The movie opens Fourth of July weekend.

Kelly Clarkson apparently still watches American Idol. On her Instagram Story, she posted praise for contestant Hailey Mia's rendition of Tate McRae's "she's all i wanna be." She wrote, "@officialhaileymia You're killin' it! I could listen to you sing anything."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.