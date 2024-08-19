Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and more

Heartbreak is one thing, voting for the next president of the United States is another. Sabrina Carpenter is teaming up with Headcount to help get her fans at her upcoming Short n' Sweet concerts registered to vote in the November presidential election. "Please Please Please make sure you vote," Headcount wrote on Instagram. "We are so incredibly excited to join @sabrinacarpenter on the US leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour! Stop by our table and make sure you're registered to vote and ready to make your voice heard this November."

Remember the brief beef between Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp from two years ago? It was centered around Doja's crush on Noah's Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. Well, Doja seems to have gotten her wish — she was spotted holding hands with Joseph in London in a video shared widely on Sunday.

Shaboozey scored a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," tying for the longest stay at the top of the chart for the entire year. The song is tied with Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" with six nonconsecutive weeks leading the chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.