Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Harlow and more

Sabrina Carpenter has released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her music video for "Please Please Please." In the three-minute video, fans can watch Sabrina and co-star/real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan interact in between shooting the different scenes for the popular video, which has raked up 23 million views in just one week.

Jack Harlow: movie star. After making his acting debut in last year's remake of White Men Can't Jump, the rapper now stars alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the Apple TV+ crime comedy film The Instigators. The trailer is available to watch now, where you can find Jack advising Damon's character on how to properly pull off a heist.

Taylor Swift has just reached a new milestone, and this time, it has to do with her favorite number. The pop superstar has notched her 13th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart with her Tortured Poets Department lead single, "Fortnight." This extends Taylor's lead as the solo artist with the most Pop Airplay #1s.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.