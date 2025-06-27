Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and more

Sabrina Carpenter is back on top in the U.K. After her song "Manchild" knocked Alex Warren's "Ordinary" out of the #1 spot on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart after a record 12 weeks, it was then replaced by "Ordinary" last week. But "Manchild" has regained its top position, while "Ordinary" has fallen to #9. "Manchild" is Sabrina's fourth #1 U.K. hit in the past year.

Ed Sheeran has created a custom charity cocktail in memory of his late best friend, Jamal Edwards, who died in 2022. The cocktail, which you can only get in the bar of a luxury hotel in London, is called the Tingly Jam and is made with Ed's Tingly Ted's brand of hot sauce. Sales of the drink benefit the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

It'll be months before the Grammy nominations are announced, but Gracie Abrams has already made her pick. On her Instagram Story Friday, she shared a photo of Lorde's new album, Virgin, and wrote, "This is a huge deal." The next photo shows her with her hand to her face — presumably in awe — with the letters "AOTY" -- "album of the year."

Ariana Grande's 32nd birthday was celebrated by millions of fans on Thursday — and one building. The TikTok account for New York's Empire State Building shared a video of the iconic structure lit up in multiple colors, soundtracked to a medley of Ari's hits. "HAPPY B DAY QUEEN" read the caption.

Fans who were already puzzled by Justin Bieber's nonstop posts on Instagram were thoroughly confused by the fact that he's changed his Instagram handle from "Justin Bieber" to "lilbieber." The name change may have been done to match the handle on the new account for Justin's 10-month-old son, Jack Blues: @liljblues.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.