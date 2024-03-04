Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE and more

At the BRIT Awards — the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys — on March 2, "Escapism" singer RAYE made history by winning six awards, the most ever won by a single artist in one night. Among her trophies: Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best New Artist and Album of the Year. Other winners included Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and, in the international categories, SZA, Miley Cyrus and boygenius.

There may just be a genealogical reason Taylor Swift wants auroras and sad prose. The songwriter, who will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, is related to famous poet Emily Dickinson. During Monday's episode of TODAY, the genealogy company Ancestry revealed Taylor and Emily are sixth cousins, three times removed.

Speaking of Taylor, Barry Keoghan attended The Eras Tour in Singapore on March 3 to support his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, who serves as Taylor's opening act. Fans captured videos of the Saltburn actor smiling and clapping along during her set.

Mariah Carey's daughter rocked a new hairstyle for the first time, and it has the singer feeling all of the emotions. Her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe, straightened her hair for the first time, and Mariah posted about the milestone on her Instagram Story. "The days of 'you can't straighten your hair!' Are over!!" Mariah wrote on the photo.

Joe Jonas seems to have confirmed his relationship with model Stormi Bree. The couple were pictured kissing as they were out on a date at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney, Australia.

