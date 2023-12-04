Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

Selena Gomez attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday with her friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to celebrate the anniversary of when they met. The trio first connected at the same event the previous year and have since become close pals. Brooklyn posted photos with Selena and Nicola on Instagram, writing, "Our anniversary xx," in the caption.

What if she told you none of it was accidental? Taylor Swift is on the short list to become Time's Person of the Year for 2023. Time credits this to her wildly successful Eras Tour, its accompanying record-breaking concert film, and the release of her rerecorded versions of Speak Now and 1989. She previously graced the cover of Time's Person of the Year in 2017 alongside other "silence breakers" who spoke out about sexual misconduct.

Speaking of Taylor, she has responded to Mariska Hargitay naming her cat after her song "Karma." "Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle," Taylor commented on Mariska's Instagram post. "LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!" She ended her caption with a cat with heart eyes emoji, naturally.

Harry Styles' brand Pleasing is doubling down on the three new scents used for its first-ever fragrance collection. The smells will now be available to enjoy in scented candles, named to match the fragrances: Rivulets, Closeness and Bright, Hot. They're available for purchase now from Pleasing's online store.

Yeah! Usher posted a TikTok dancing with his "Standing Next to You" collaborator, Jung Kook, on Sunday. The duo danced to Usher's hit track "Yeah!" Usher also teased that there is more in the works from them. "Stay tuned," he captioned the video.

