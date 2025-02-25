Music notes: Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and more

She was in the first episode and now Selena Gomez is returning for the finale of the Disney+ series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel to the series that launched her career. In the finale, which streams Feb. 28 on Disney+, Selena's character shows up to ask her brother Justin, played by David Henrie, about the whereabouts of Billie, the young wizard she entrusted to his care. You can watch a clip at EW.com.

And speaking of former Disney Channel stars — Sabrina Carpenter recently released a country remix of her #1 hit "Please Please Please" with Dolly Parton. Now the song has debuted at #17 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, after racking up more than 6 million streams in its first week. It's Sabrina's first entry on the chart, but Dolly's 76th top-20 hit. Her first came back in 1967.

Did you spot Charli XCX in the new ad for Converse's iconic Chuck Taylor sneakers? It's narrated by and stars Tyler, The Creator, but Charli pops up in a few quick shots. Last year Charli announced an endorsement deal with the footwear brand and appeared in its holiday campaign.

The Fray has added two new shows to their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album How to Save a Life after several sellouts. The new dates are Aug. 24 in LA and Nov. 19 in London; tickets are available now at thefray.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.