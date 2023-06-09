Music notes: Selena Gomez, Shakira and more

There's no shame in Selena Gomez's game. The singer posted a TikTok video of her sitting on the sidelines of a soccer game and shooting her shot with the players. "I'm single!" she yells across the field. "I'm a little high maintenance but I'll love you soooo much!" She captioned the clip, "The struggle man lol."

Shakira might have a new man in her life. Sources tell People the singer and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton are keeping things "fun and flirty" right now. "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," a source who knows them both tells the mag.

Doja Cat is also seeing someone new, as J. Cyrus while on a yacht in Mexico. It seemsis also seeing someone new, as photos recently surfaced of the singer engaging in some PDA with comedianwhile on a yacht in Mexico.

