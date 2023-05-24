Music notes: Shawn and Camila, Jonas Brothers and more

After looking pretty cozy together at Coachella, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted holding hands in New York City. The former couple still hasn't officially confirmed whether they're back together or not.



Jonas Brothers' The Album almost had a different title. In answer to a fan's question on Twitter, the trio revealed, "We actually almost named it 'Blue Jeans and Marijuana.'" The phrase is taken from the opening lyrics of their song "Americana."

Plain White T's dropped a new song called "Happy." "The thing I love about 'Happy' is that the lyrics are so optimistic and fun, but the chords and the melodies are so melancholy," frontman Tom Higgenson says in a statement, explaining that the song is about knowing things will get better, but not being quite there yet.

Hayley Kiyoko's got a new song out called "Greenlight," which she says is "about making an active decision to put your energy into the things that are working."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.