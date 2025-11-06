Music notes: Sombr, Taylor Swift and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Sombr chipped a tooth during his performance in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday night. According to People, the singer had just performed "Come Closer" when he told the crowd he had just chipped his tooth for the third time. "Let's f****** go. That means this is a good show," he said.

Taylor Swift has released a new remix of "The Fate of Ophelia." The Loud Luxury remix is available now on iTunes and Amazon Music.

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine made an appearance on Wednesday's premiere episode of Celebrity Pickleball. He discussed the band's rise to fame, their creative process and their decision to do a Las Vegas residency.

