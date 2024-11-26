Music Notes: Tate McRae, Katy Perry and more

Tate McRae's upcoming Miss Possessive tour, which starts in August 2025, has completely sold out. She wrote on Instagram, "what is life……. I LOVE U GUYS:') I'm sooo f******* excited……… stay tunedddddd." Tate also gave fans a glimpse of her pre-pop star life, when she was a competitive dancer. "Me age 15 at The Dance Awards," she captioned a clip of herself contorting her body into a serious of very impressive poses.

Katy Perry's single "Hot N Cold," from her debut album, One of the Boys, has just joined the Spotify Billions Club. Her other songs that have racked up 1 billion streams or more include "Dark Horse," "Roar," "Firework," "The One That Got Away" and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)."

Don't believe the rumors: Ariana Grande did not make millions more than Cynthia Erivo for the movie Wicked. According to Variety, Universal Pictures said in a statement, "Reports of a pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false ... the women received equal pay for their work on Wicked." Some had claimed on social media that Ariana got $15 million for her role as Glinda, while Cynthia made $1 million.

