Music notes: Tate McRae, Halsey and more

Tate McRae will perform the final European show on her Miss Possessive world tour Wednesday night in Manchester, England, but she took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her gratitude to her fans. "I just wanted to say thank you to every person who has come to this tour so far," she wrote. "Playing sold out arenas has been beyond my wildest dreams and even if I haven't made a specific post for each city, this has been by far my favorite tour I've ever done." She added, "You guys have been so incredible and I wouldn't be here without you. I love you beyond words. ... Best fans in the world."

Rolling Stone reports that Halsey debuted an unreleased song called "Carry the Weight" at her Tuesday gig in Salt Lake City. In the song, Halsey sings, "Just give me a break, how much more can I take?/ This heavy feeling's got me feeling we got carried away/ I don't wanna carry the weight." It's the second new song that Halsey has debuted since putting out her 2024 album, The Great Impersonator. In February she released a track called "Safeword."

If you're interested in what goes into the creation of chart-topping songs, check out the new Netflix unscripted series Hitmakers, debuting July 24. Deadline reports it will feature 12 top songwriters getting together to create hits for artists like John Legend, Shaboozey and BLACKPINK's LISA. Among the participating songwriters are those who had a hand in hits like BTS' "Butter," Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and Jelly Roll's "Liar."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.