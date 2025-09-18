Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

If you want to take your Taylor Swift fandom to the next level, one company has you covered. When Taylor appeared on the New Heights podcast, she went on and on about how obsessed she is with baking sourdough bread and how she was going to try to make Funfetti-flavored sourdough for Jason Kelce's daughters. Well, Pillsbury is now offering a limited-edition Funfetti sourdough bread mix so you can bake along with Taylor. Only 1,500 boxes are available, and you can preorder them starting Sept. 24.

While appearing on BBC Radio 1, Lola Young performed a version of Sabrina Carpenter's song "Manchild" and now Sabrina has given her approval. Lola posted to an Instagram Story Sabrina's comment on a video of the performance. She wrote, "That voice, this is amazing!" along with a handclap emoji.

"APT." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars has just reached a YouTube milestone. Less than a year after its release, the video for the song has hit 2 billion views on the platform, making it the fourth-fastest video ever to reach that milestone. Meanwhile, the video for Rihanna's 2011 hit "Man Down" has hit 1 billion views, becoming the singer's 11th video to do so.

Sam Smith will be one of the featured artists for Brandi Carlile's seventh annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend destination festival, which takes place Jan. 15-19, 2026, in Mexico's Riviera Maya. Other artists on the bill include The Chicks, Lucius and CMAT.

