Music notes: Taylor Swift, *NSYNC and more

How long would you wait for perfect seats to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour? Several Swifties have been camped out in tents outside River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aries, Argentina, since June to secure the spot they want. That's five months. "People are very upset with us camping for some reason," a fan named Carmen said. "Does it really affect you that much? I'm the one who's sleeping on the street, not you."

And our Taylor news isn't over now, because she's dominating the U.K. music charts. 1989 (Taylor's Version) debuted at number one on the Official Albums Chart, more than doubling the original album's opening week sales from 2014. She also has the biggest opening week for any album in the U.K. this year, beating previous record holder Lewis Capaldi and his album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Not only does *NSYNC have the all-new song "Better Place" in the upcoming film Trolls Band Together, they are appearing as animated trolls in the movie, as well. In a previously recorded featurette shared Friday, the band reunites to record lines for the film. Trolls Band Together comes to theaters November 17.

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo's third child is a boy. Behati revealed the gender of the child, who was born in January, while guesting on The Mother Daze podcast. Behati also shared that Adam cut the baby's umbilical cord, though he was nervous about it. "He's a leftie, so … the scissors, it's always a mess," Behati said.

