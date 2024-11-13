Music notes: Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and more

The 365 party girl is taking over Studio 8H. Charli XCX is pulling double duty on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, acting as the host and musical guest. The singer appeared in a teaser for the show, which was released on Wednesday. In the clip, Chloe Fineman asks Charli a round of questions, to which she answers every single one with the same word: "Brat." How Julia of her.

In her heart is a Christmas tree farm. Taylor Swift has released her annual holiday merchandise collection. "Happy HoliTAYs! Shop #TSTheHolidayCollection now to make every Swiftie's wish come true!" Taylor Nation wrote on social media. There is new merch representing every single era, from The Tortured Poets Department to her self-titled debut album. Fans can also purchase brand-new Christmas tree ornaments, everything from a tiny typewriter to a miniature version of the chair Taylor dances on during "Vigilante S***" at The Eras Tour.

More music from Tate McRae is coming very soon. In fact, she's releasing her latest single on Thursday. "'2 hands' song and music video out everywhere tomorrow at 4pm PT / 7pm ET!!" Tate shared on Instagram. "been waiting for this oneeee <33."

