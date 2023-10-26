Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Want to spend your Halloween with Taylor Swift? Then AMC Theatres has the treat for you. The theater chain announced that tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film are only $13.13 in any format on October 31. "Look what the fans made us do," read the announcement post on AMC Theatres' Instagram.

The 2023 Curebound Concert for Cures, the sold-out event that was headlined by Ed Sheeran on October 20, raised $5.5 million for cancer research. "I was excited to team up with Curebound for this very special one-night only concert in San Diego," Ed said in a statement. "It is a brilliant night for a great cause."

Britney Spears has launched a new merchandise line called the Legendary Quote collection, in tandem with the release of her new memoir, The Woman in Me. The collection features apparel that celebrates her biggest hits. Britney's also reintroducing her first fragrance, Curious by Britney Spears, which originally launched in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.