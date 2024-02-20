Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Selena Gomez spent 40 hours in Paris and shared photos from the trip with her fans. Over on Instagram on Monday, Selena posted five pictures from her trip, which feature her walking the streets near the Eiffel Tower, bathing in a hotel room and eating a croissant. "40 hours. Paris," Selena captioned her post, before promoting "Love On," her upcoming single. "LOVE ON 2/22," she wrote.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter had a girls night in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. The pair went out to dinner ahead of their four Eras Tour shows, which begin on Friday at the city's Accor Stadium. Taylor kept her natural curls for the outing, dressed in a black top and brown miniskirt, while Sabrina wore a red polka-dotted mini dress.

Justin Timberlake is teasing his new song on Instagram. The singer posted a video of him playing a snippet of the track to his feed on Monday. "Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through," Justin wrote. "So excited for new music and everything coming this week… DROWN 2/23."

Ariana Grande will serve as the musical guest on the March 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. She's appeared on the program twice before — as a musical guest in September 2014, and as both host and performer in March 2016. Josh Brolin will host the episode, which reunites Ari with her Wicked co-star and SNL cast member Bowen Yang.

