Music notes: Taylor Swift, RAYE and more

Sara Bareilles says her fiancé, Joe Tippett, was so excited to propose to her that he forgot the ring. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Sara talked about the spontaneous proposal. "It was a spontaneous moment and so, in spontaneous times, sometimes you forget elements and he did forget the ring," Sara said. "But it was just downstairs in the hotel room. So he asked me and I said yes and then he said, 'I'll be right back.'"

Fresh off her victory at the Brit Awards, where she won a record six honors, "Escapism" singer RAYE will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 6. The host will be former cast member Kristen Wiig.

Netflix released the trailer for its new Jennifer Lopez sci-fi movie Atlas on Wednesday. In the new film J. Lo plays Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst who doesn't trust artificial intelligence and joins a mission to capture a robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. It arrives on the streaming service on May 24.

Taylor Swift isn't the only artist with a hit song called "Cruel Summer." Bananarama's single of the same name was first recorded in 1983, and, in an interview published on Tuesday, the band told People they've never heard Taylor's hit song. "I have to confess I haven't listened to it," Keren Woodward said. "I've listened to quite a lot of her songs, but that one seems, I kept thinking, 'I must listen and hear it.' But I haven't. I must be one of the few people."

Speaking of Taylor, Barry Keoghan was pictured rocking an Eras Tour T-shirt while running errands with girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday. The actor attended a show in Singapore to support Sabrina, who served as Taylor's opening act.

