Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

It was a case of "unexpected Taylor Swift" on July 26, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had to answer a question about Taylor during an otherwise boring committee meeting, Business Insider reports. A New York Times reporter asked if Powell thought the huge demand for tickets to Taylor's Eras Tour was a sign that "the American consumer is in very good shape." Powell cautioned that if the economy grows too quickly, it could lead to higher inflation.

Lilly Jay, the soon-to-be-ex-wife of Ariana Grande's reported new boyfriend, Ethan Slater, is speaking out. She told Page Six, "[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl. My family is just collateral damage." But an insider told Page Six that Slater and Jay had been separated for two months before Slater and Ariana got romantic.

Natasha Bedingfield's hit "Unwritten" may have been the theme song for The Hills, but that doesn't mean she was a fan. She tells the New York Post, "I actually love Heidi and Spencer, and I'm friends with them" — referring to original Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt — "but I haven't watched the show."

Post Malone has launched the Post Malone x Harley Davidson collection, featuring T-shirts, hoodies, a gold chain with a medallion, gloves, a baseball cap, and a studded denim vest and pants. All will be available starting July 28.

Harry Styles' Love On Tour saw huge numbers this summer. Billboard reports that in June, which was the last full month of shows, the tour earned $105.4 million from 967,000 tickets. That was enough for Styles to hit #1 on Billboard's Top Tours for that month. And there will be more money coming, as Harry just wrapped the trek on July 22.

