Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Is Paramore's Hayley Williams appearing on Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version)? Fans think so, and Hayley added more fuel to the fire at a recent meet-and-greet. In a fan-captured video, Hayley accepts a Speak Now-themed bracelet from a fan and says, "Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you're giving me this to wear. And that's all I'll say."

Pink posted a sweet tribute to her daughter, Willow, for her 12th birthday Friday. Captioning a slideshow of photos of them through the years, Pink wrote, "Ugh. My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling. I am so into you. I carry your heart with me(I carry it in my heart)…. Don't forget, you chose all of this… and you get to keep choosing. I love your choices. I'll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger. Happy birthday."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly plunked down over $60 million — in cash — for a Beverly Hills mansion. According to TMZ, the place has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces. And apparently, they got it for a steal. It was originally listed in 2018 for $135 million and relisted this year for $75 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

