Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Taylor Swift has announced five new special guests for her upcoming London Eras Tour concerts at Wembley Stadium, who join Paramore in opening up the show. "SOFIA ISELLA, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters, and RAYE have graciously decided to spend their nights with you. See you in less than a fortnight!" Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram.

Sabrina Carpenter performed alongside Jack Antonoff at the Grammy Museum on Friday, where she debuted her new song "Slim Pickings" off her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet. "This one's cute and I just wanted to sing it for you today. Super random of me," Sabrina said onstage. Team Sabrina posted about the event to Instagram on Monday. "heartbreak is one thing, @sabrinacarpenter and @jackantonoff at the GRAMMY museum is another," they captioned their post.

Shaboozey is having another. His track "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth nonconsecutive week. The single also tops the Radio Songs chart and is one of seven songs to lead the all-format ranking and the Country Airplay chart.

