Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Look what they made her do. Taylor Swift has restylized the name of her The Tortured Poets Department track "thanK you aIMee." The song, which many theorize is about Kim Kardashian, was first released with the letters K, I and M capitalized, spelling out the name Kim. Taylor dropped a new, live version of the song on Thursday. The changes in capitalization in the song's title, "thank You aimEe," now spell out Ye, which could be a reference to Taylor's yearslong feud with Kanye West.

Speaking of Taylor, her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson gave birth to her first child with her husband, Charles Berard. "Baby boy decided to join us a few weeks earlier than expected," Abigail wrote on Instagram on Friday. Swifties flooded the comments section of the post sending congratulations and writing out lyrics from Taylor's song "Never Grow Up."

There's officially one week left until Sabrina Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, releases. To celebrate, she's announced an exclusive new song. "made a limited edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called 'Needless to Say' pre-order now while u can," Sabrina wrote on Instagram.

