Music notes: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more

Autumn leaves are falling down like pieces into place. To mark the fall season, Taylor Swift has announced a limited-time offer to take 25 percent off items in her merchandise store. It's been branded The Autumn Chill Collection, including items like sweatshirts, sweatpants, sweaters and perhaps even a certain red scarf. The offer is available on her website until Oct. 19 or while supplies last.

Speaking of Taylor, her folklore and evermore collaborator Justin Vernon of Bon Iver told The New Yorker he wasn't starstruck when he met her for the first time. "I was, like, 'Wow, you're somebody that I would have been very close friends with in high school,'" Vernon said. "'You're real and you're here.'"

Selena Gomez has released a new visual campaign for her brand Rare Beauty. She appears in and voices the new advertisement, which she posted to Instagram on Wednesday. "When I started @RareBeauty, I set out to create a brand that celebrates you—*every* side of you. I'm honored to launch this new campaign as a reminder that you are beautiful, you are special, and you are always worthy of love," Selena captioned her post. "To be Rare is to love every you. Love your rare."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.