Music notes: Taylor Swift, Suga and more

Murals are going up in Chicago that appear to be teasing Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fans have shared images on social media of the murals, which include the text "TTPD" and "13." The murals also feature a QR code, which leads you to a message on YouTube Shorts that says "Error 321." Fans have pointed out that the same message appeared on Taylor's website right before she announced the new album back in February.

BTS member SUGA struck box office gold with his new concert film SUGA | Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE. Shown in theaters April 10-14, it grossed just over $10 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing concert film of 2024 worldwide and the highest-grossing movie event ever from a K-pop solo artist.

MAX and Nicky Youre have both released new videos. MAX's clip is a live performance video for his song "Say Less" featuring DUCKWRTH. MAX said in a statement, "Getting to do this song with one of my favorite artists and one of the most humble, lovely guys I know, DUCKWRTH, has been incredible."

As for Nicky, his video is for the new single "Mile Away." It shows him singing the song in the back of a moving pickup truck and in the middle of the desert. Nicky says of the song, "I get a gut feeling when I know I should probably stop talking to someone, but sometimes I choose to ignore that feeling to see what happens (and because it's fun). This song is about giving things a try for the hell of it, even if it all inevitably comes crashing down."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.