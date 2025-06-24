Music notes: BLACKPINK, John Mayer and more

BLACKPINK not only has a tour coming up, but new music as well. The Korea Times says the reunited K-pop superstars will premiere a brand-new song during the first two concerts of their upcoming Deadline World Tour, July 5 and 6 in Goyang, South Korea. There's no release date for the song, which will be BLACKPINK's first release since 2022. All the members of the group have been focusing on their solo careers over the past couple of years. Speaking of which, Rosé will release her collaboration with Alex Warren, "On My Mind," Friday.

John Mayer and Kygo will headline the first-ever Palm Tree Music Festival Montecito, taking place Oct. 4 at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Presale tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

"Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell will launch a five-stop Family Reunion tour Aug. 5 in Santa Ana, California. The tour will travel to Oceanside, California; Dallas, Texas; and LA before wrapping Aug. 15 in Sedalia, Missouri. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time; an artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.