Myles Smith apologizes for dominating radio airplay in 2025: 'So sorry for your ears America'

Since he first broke out with "Stargazing" in 2024, British singer/songwriter Myles Smith has quietly become a major presence on American radio, and now he's thanking fans in a typically British, self-deprecating way.

He reposted on his Instagram Story a fan's roundup of his stats from the past year, showing him to be among the top 10 artists on six different U.S. airplay charts. He wrote, "This is wild. I'm so sorry for your ears America."

In another Story, he posted a year-end 2025 airplay chart, showing his songs "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You" among the top 50 songs of the year on pop radio. "Excuse me what...," he wrote. "Two of the most played songs this year in the US. And right behind my pookie at #3 and #30."

Myles' "pookie" is his friend Alex Warren, whose song "Ordinary" came in at #2. He posted a picture of them together on his Instagram Story with that nickname in the caption.

"It's pretty wild to think me, from Luton [England], is annoying the a** off you guys on radio [from] the other side of the planet," he wrote. "I genuinely love ya'll. my anxiety has been pretty high and confidence pretty low recently. So thanks for the lift x."

These milestones come just a few days after Myles celebrated the fact that "Stargazing" had reached 1 billion streams. He wrote on Instagram, "It's crazy looking back at the last few years and everything that has happened."

"I couldn’t be more grateful for every single one of you making this life possible for me. It’s ironic to think that, where i grew up, stargazing isn’t the easiest thing, but somehow u help me find my way."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.