2023 Bowl Bonanza, part II: Pop-Tarts Bowl joins historic company with Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl & more

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year's Bowl Bonanza. Check out part one of the Bowl Bonanza here.

The guys snake their picks against the spread for all of the post-Christmas bowl game matchups including Iowa vs. Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl, Florida State vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl & Ole Miss vs. Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Plus the brand new Pop-Tarts Bowl brings new intrigue & the Wasabi Fenway Bowl creates a fair amount of chaos this holiday season.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts