2023 NBA Finals: How to watch, schedule, streaming and more

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Gabe Vincent #2 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter of the game at Miami-Dade Arena on February 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Following a heated battle in the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami Heat managed to maintain their lead over the Boston Celtics and are now headed to the 2023 NBA Finals. After playing an historic Game 7 — the Celtics were the fourth team in league history to ever force a Game 7 after falling into a 0-3 series hole — the Heat are now hopping a plane to the Mile High city, where they'll play NBA Finals newbies, the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 tips off on the Nuggets' home court on Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch potentially all seven of the NBA Finals games in the coming week, including odds, schedule, where to stream NBA games and more.

How to watch the NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Date: Thursday, June 1

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Channel:ABC

Streaming:ESPN+

What channel are the NBA finals on?

The NBA Finals begin June 1 on ABC and ESPN+. If you already have ABC in your usual TV/cable package, then tuning in should be an easy slam dunk. If you don't have access to ABC or ESPN+, here are the platforms we recommend subscribing to so you can watch the 2023 NBA Finals live:

Where to stream the 2023 NBA Finals:

If you don’t have ABC, you can also catch all the NBA Finals games streaming live on ESPN+.

NBA Finals 2023 schedule:

June 1

NBA Finals 2023 Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 4

NBA Finals 2023 Game 2: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 7

NBA Finals 2023 Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 9

NBA Finals 2023 Game 4: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 12

NBA Finals 2023 Game 5*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 15

NBA Finals 2023 Game 6*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 18

NBA Finals 2023 Game 7*: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

*if necessary

Which teams are playing in the NBA Finals 2023

Following a drawn out battle in the NBA Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, the Heat held on to their 3-0 series lead, beating the Celtics in Game 7 after the Boston basketballers managed to bring the series to a tie with three straight wins against the Heat.

The 2023 NBA Finals will be the Nuggets’ very first Finals. The Heat has made it this far seven times, with three NBA Finals wins under their belt.

Nuggets vs. Heat: 2023 NBA Finals odds

Heat (+300)

Nuggets (-400)

To recap, here's every way to watch or stream the 2023 NBA Finals without cable: