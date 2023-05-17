2023 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: San Antonio Spurs land the No. 1 pick with Victor Wembanyama's future team revealed

CHICAGO — The NBA Draft order is set with the San Antonio Spurs landing the No. 1 pick for the third time in franchise history. There were audible gasps in the room when it was revealed the Detroit Pistons fell to No. 5 and the Houston Rockets ended up with the fourth overall pick after having equal odds with the Spurs at 14% to land the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick.

Peter Holt Jr., the San Antonio Spurs' representative, gave out a loud cheer when he realized they would be receiving the No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama was equally excited in an interview from France (at 2:30 a.m. local time) when the order was revealed.

There will be movement in the lottery based on team need and trades could take place to move up for a point guard with several projected toward the top of the draft.

Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22.

Note: The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited their second-round picks in 2023 due to tampering and violating free agency rules.

1. San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 209 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

Wembanyama is the most sought-after prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago and fans in San Antonio have to be thrilled with addition of the 7-foot-4 French player. The talented young core of Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are all 23 and younger. Sochan and Wembanyama played with one another at a French camp when they were both 12 and 14 years old. The conversation for the No. 1 pick has been closed for quite some time (at least since October when Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson squared off) and Wembanyama has lived up to every expectation in his last season before hitting the NBA. Wembanyama has scored in double digits in all but one game this season for Metropolitans 92 and continues to lead all players in the French Betclic League in points (21.6) rebounds (10.5) and blocks (3.1).

2. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Brandon Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

The Hornets already have a point guard in LeMelo Ball and will look to add some size and offensive threat on the wing with this pick. Miller possesses a great combination of shooting mechanics, positional size and natural feel for the game. He was one of the best 3-point shooting wings in college basketball this past season and will also bring defensive versatility to the Hornets next season with his length and athleticism. Despite a poor showing in the NCAA tournament, Miller was effective on high volume during the regular season and helped lead Alabama to the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in school history. He averaged 23 points per 40 minutes as a freshman and shot 38.4% from 3-point range on seven attempts per game.

3. Portland Trail Blazers: G Scoot Henderson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 196 pounds | G League Ignite

Henderson is the best point guard in this draft class and will have the easiest transition to the NBA after playing in the G League the past two seasons with the same NBA rules and spacing. Henderson looks like a complete unit and has clearly worked on his body during the pre-draft process. He has also been working out with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to gear up for the draft. Henderson is a combination of Russell Westbrook and a healthy Derrick Rose with how explosive he is getting downhill, his passing and the way he finishes at the rim.

4. Houston Rockets: G Amen Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 202 pounds | Overtime Elite

The Rockets could be looking to move either Jalen Green or Kevin Porter Jr. for a bigger name and Thompson could be the playmaking, versatile guard they're looking for. Amen and his twin brother, Ausar, are electric athletes with a blazing first step. He’s a very smart ball-handler who edges out his brother as the better visionary when he’s leading the point. He's a meticulous student of the game who carries himself well on and off the court. The biggest knock on his game is his spot-up shooting, particularly from 3-point range but with his work ethic and NBA training, many are optimistic that his shot will start to come along.

5. Detroit Pistons: F Jarace Walker

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 248 pounds | Class: Freshman | Houston

Walker's size and defensive versatility make him an intriguing prospect inside the top 10. He has the most NBA-ready frame for a big and is comfortable stepping outside the paint and knocking down shots. His rim protection is what shined in the tournament, recording 12 blocks in three games and recorded a 7-2.5 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine testing on Monday. Offensively, his shot-creation off the dribble remains a work in progress, and while he's a proficient spot-up shooter, there are some limitations to his offensive game extended past the 3-point line.

6. Orlando Magic: G Ausar Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 209 pounds | Overtime Elite

Ausar is one of the best on-ball defenders in this draft class and has the same freakish athleticism as his brother. An ultra competitor, Ausar has improved his reads and passing off the pick-and-roll and is very patient offensively, letting the game come to him. Defensively, he's the best chase-down blocker in this draft class with his speed and impeccable timing in transition. Like his brother Amen, his 3-point jumper continues to be an area of development but there were glimpses of improvement throughout his second season with Overtime Elite.

7. Indiana Pacers: G/F Taylor Hendricks

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCF

Hendricks continues to be a consistent riser in the draft due to his size and the way he seemingly plays positionless basketball. His versatility in this range might make him more appealing than the other guards because he has multiple skills at a different position and plenty of upside. Because of his length, he's a proficient spot-up shooter, particularly in the corner, and shows signs of being a reliable secondary scorer at the next level.

8. Washington Wizards: G Cam Whitmore

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Villanova

Whitmore looked fantastic when testing during the NBA Draft Combine in front of several NBA scouts and executives. He came in at 235 pounds and looked significantly stronger than during his one season at Villanova. Whitmore is a plug-and-play big guard who can score at all three levels and can be an impactful guard, on and off the ball, next season with his size and offensive versatility.

9. Utah Jazz: G Anthony Black

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

The Jazz could add Black in the backcourt and bring some size and playmaking as they continue rebuilding post-Donovan Mitchell era. Black is a reliable guard who plays the right way and was one of the best passers in college basketball. He is spending the pre-draft process working out alongside other projected first-rounders Whitmore, Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson. Black’s outside shooting remains an area of development, but he’s a hard worker and it’s little for concern with his upside and what he projects as an NBA guard.

10. Dallas Mavericks: G Gradey Dick

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

The Knicks keep their pick after tanking the remainder of the season and could add a shooter with good size like Dick on the perimeter. The Kansas guard raised some eyebrows Monday afternoon at the NBA Draft Combine when he elected to participate in every activity, including shooting drills and 3-on-3 competition. Typically, players projected within the lottery skip any sort of competition to avoid exposure or injury. Dick shot 64% and finished with the fourth best score in the 3-point star drill, and shot 76.7% and was sixth out of all players win shooting off the dribble.

11. Orlando Magic: G Keyonte George

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

The Magic might look to trade this pick but if they do keep it, they could add another playmaking guard like George out of Baylor. George had an up-and-down season at Baylor but one thing is loud and clear, he can score from all over the court and isn’t afraid to have the ball in his hands in big moments or at the end of the shot clock. He’s a natural scorer and averaged 17.5 points and 3 assists per game and got to the line 5.3 times each game.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Jordan Hawkins

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Connecticut

Hawkins is an intriguing player and could sneak into the lottery with how valuable he is off the ball and how he impacts the offense as a 3-point shooting threat. He’s a player who is continuously moving on offense and he improved his shot off the dribble and was more fluid when getting downhill when the defense crowds him. Hawkins was instrumental in UConn’s run to a national championship.

13. Toronto Raptors: G Nick Smith Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Despite a rocky year that was plagued with a knee injury, Smith Jr. returned to the court and NBA scouts saw flashes that were positive and encouraging in his shot-making capability and touch around the rim. There are numerous skilled guards projected at the top and it will all depend on small preferences that differentiate the handful of primary ball-handlers in the lottery.

14. New Orleans Pelicans: G Jalen Hood-Schifino

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Indiana

Hood-Schifino is a strong guard with great feel who extended his game past the 3-point line and improved his read off the screen. He plays bigger than his size and has a quicker first step off the dribble then what meets the eye. Hood-Schifino had a slow ascent to a potential lottery option after battling back from a minor back injury to start the season. He hit his groove late in the season and was the No. 1 option in Indiana’s offense to close out the season.

Post Lottery

15: Atlanta Hawks: G Cason Wallace

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

The Hawks could be looking to move Trae Young and this could open up the possibility of drafting a primary ball-handler this year. Wallace is the best on-ball defender in this draft class, but playing in Kentucky's system gave scouts little insight to the depth of his offensive game. He can easily guard both backcourt positions at the NBA level and the added pressure on guards could turn to easy offense and disrupt the flow of the opposing team. His size and high overall basketball IQ will make it hard for teams to pass on him in the late lottery to mid-first round.

16. Utah Jazz: G Kobe Bufkin

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Michigan

If the Jazz take a wing inside the lottery, this would be a good place to pick up a talented guard and Bufkin showed signs late in the season of high upside as a primary and secondary ball-handler. Bufkin's change of pace and competitive edge that he displays on the court makes him an intriguing prospect in the mid-first round and shows glimpses of Tyrese Maxey with the way he finishes around the rim.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: G Rayan Rupert

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 192 pounds | New Zealand Breakers

A long guard with a 7-3 wingspan, Rupert has the makeup to be a decent three-and-D wing at the next level. He's just 18 years old and will need some development to work out his young tendencies in his game, particularly on offense and his shot selection.

18. Miami Heat: G Jett Howard

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Michigan

Howard, the youngest son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, is a dependable outside shooter who is difficult to defend once he gets hot. His athleticism doesn't shine through like other prospects in this draft class, converting on only three dunks this season.

19. Golden State Warriors: C Dereck Lively II

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Lively wasn't particularly productive during his one year at Duke and didn't really get a chance to showcase any sort of pick-and-pop variety with the Duke system playing alongside 7-0 Kyle Filipowski. His game translates more to the NBA and he's a prolific shot blocker and rebounder who can contribute right away defensively.

20. Houston Rockets: G/F Maxwell Lewis

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 209 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Pepperdine

Lewis improved his body and added 12 pounds of muscle since the end of his season. He shoots the ball very well and is being more active defensively during pre-draft workouts. The most underrated part of his game is his passing ability with the way he can see over the defense and zip passes with his 6-7 frame.

21. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Leonard Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 215 pounds | G League Ignite

At just 19 years old, Miller is averaging a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) in the G League against former professionals and players much older than him. He will need to improve as a shooter, but Miller has the tools to be an impact player at the next level with his 7-2 wingspan.

22. Brooklyn Nets: F G.G. Jackson

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | South Carolina

The Nets have been successful developing young, raw players in the past like Cam Thomas, who in his third season became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games. Jackson is one of the youngest players in this draft class, after reclassifying up a grade and committing to South Carolina a year earlier. He shows good upside as a rim protector and has a solid midrange game, averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds during his freshman year.

23. Portland Trail Blazers: F Kris Murray

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Junior | Iowa

Murray is the twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, who was drafted with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft. The Iowa forward showed a lot of improvement over the last two seasons and capped off his junior year with first-team All-Big Ten honors. His defense is what separates him from other forwards in this draft class, being able to guard multiple positions.

24. Sacramento Kings: G/F Brice Sensabaugh

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Ohio State

Sensabaugh plays bigger than his 6-6 frame and is a hard-nosed wing who will bury smaller guards on the block if they let him get the inside position. He's a little bit of a streaky shooter from behind the arc and found more success in the catch-and-shoot as opposed to taking players off the dribble. The freshman averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds during his one year at Ohio State.

25. Memphis Grizzlies: F Noah Clowney

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

With Ja Morant's the off-the-court issues, the Grizzlies might try to take a point guard with this pick if anyone falls. Otherwise, there is a plethora of older, established guards who can step in with the secondary unit right away. Clowney's freshman season stats don't necessarily stand out right away but as one of the youngest bigs in this draft class, he projects as a player with a lot of NBA potential. Not yet 19 years old, Clowney will need some development but has already shown glimpses of what he can be as a modern-NBA big.

26. Indiana Pacers: F Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245 pounds | Class: Senior | Indiana

Jackson-Davis made a strong statement to close out the season and showed how valuable he is in a two-man game off ball screens and in high-low situations. He might not be the biggest forward in this draft class, but he has crafty footwork around the rim and a much improved midrange game.

27. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Bilal Coulibaly

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 220 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

Coulibaly, Wembanyama's current teammate, has burst onto the scene after giving NBA scouts glimpses of how his game could translate to the NBA with his long frame and 7-3 wingspan. Coulibaly is a raw prospect with a ton of upside, growing from 5-11 to 6-6 in just two years. His high release jumper gives any NBA team room to work with and at just 18 years old, Coulibaly has a ton of time to develop his game under the NBA umbrella.

28. Utah Jazz: G/F Bobi Klintman

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Freshman | Wake Forest

There's a lot of buzz surrounding Klintman heading into the draft combine week. Klintman, originally from Sweden, averaged only 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds during his one year at Wake Forest but possesses tremendous upside with his size and skillset at the wing position. The NBA values youth and upside to a plug-and-play prospect and there is going to be a team that will take a swing on Klintman in the first round.

29. Indiana Pacers: G Jalen Wilson

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | Kansas

Wilson showed improvement from his sophomore year to junior year and proved to scouts there's still room for growth in his game. He took on more of a leadership role this past season at Kansas and played with more confidence and shot more consistently. The Clippers could use more size at the wing position with both Paul George and Kwahi Leonard suffering injuries this past season.

30. Los Angeles Clippers: G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | UCLA

A lot of NBA scouts like Jaquez Jr.'s game and will be watching him closely during the NBA Draft Combine to see how he performs against tougher competition and with NBA spacing. He was the glue-guy at UCLA for all four years and could provide solid minutes off the bench for an established Clippers squad.

Second Round

31. Detroit Pistons: G Terquavion Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 165 pounds | Class: Sophomore | NC State

32. Indiana Pacers: G Colby Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Xavier

33. San Antonio Spurs: G Julian Strawther

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Gonzaga

34. Charlotte Hornets: F Keyontae Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 230 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas State

35. Boston Celtics: G Dariq Whitehead

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

36. Sacramento Kings: G Brandin Podziemski

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 205 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Santa Clara

37. Orlando Magic: G Trey Alexander

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Creighton

38. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Andre Jackson Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 210 pounds | Class: Junior | Connecticut

39. Charlotte Hornets: G Marcus Sasser

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

40. Denver Nuggets: G Julian Phillips

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 198 pounds | Class: Freshman | Tennessee

41. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Sidy Cissoko

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | G League Ignite

42. Washington Wizards: C James Nnaji

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 200 pounds | Barcelona

43. Memphis Grizzlies: G Ricky Council IV

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Arkansas

44. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Nikola Đurišić

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 214 pounds | Mega Basket (Serbia)

45. San Antonio Spurs: F DaRon Holmes II

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Dayton

46. Los Angeles Lakers: G Amari Bailey

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCLA

47. Atlanta Hawks: C Tristan Vukčević

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 pounds | KK Partizan (Serbia)

48. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Emoni Bates

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 170 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Eastern Michigan

49. Los Angeles Clippers: G Reece Beekman

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Virginia

50. Oklahoma City Thunder: G/F Dillon Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Texas

51. Phoenix Suns: G Terrence Shannon Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Illinois

52. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Kobe Brown

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 250 pounds | Class: Senior | Missouri

53. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Baylor Scheierman

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | Creighton

54. Sacramento Kings: G Isaiah Wong

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Senior | Miami

55. Indiana Pacers: G Judah Mintz

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 172 pounds | Class: Freshman | Syracuse

56. Memphis Grizzlies: F Coleman Hawkins

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | Illinois

57. Forfeited pick

58. Forfeited pick

59. Washington Wizards: F Drew Timme

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Gonzaga

60. Milwaukee Bucks: G Ben Sheppard

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Class: Senior | Belmont