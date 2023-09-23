2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's Ole Miss vs. Alabama game

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 100 games taking place just in Week 4. One of those must-watch games? Today's Ole Miss at Alabama game. Are you ready to watch the Ole Miss Rebels face the Alabama Crimson Tide? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from Thursday, September 21 through next Monday, September 25.
How to watch Ole Miss at Alabama:
Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Game: No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
When is the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game?
The Rebels face the Crimson Tide this Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game on?
Saturday's Ole Miss vs. Alabama game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
College football games this week:
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 21
Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, Sept. 22
Wisconsin at Purdue | 7 p.m. | FS1
Brown at Harvard | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
NC State at Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Boise State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Air Force at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 23
Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 4 Florida State at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FOX
Army at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Auburn at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Western Kentucky at Troy | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Kentucky at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Virginia Tech at Marshall | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
SMU at TCU | 12 p.m. | FS1
Cornell at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Butler at Stetson | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Tulsa at Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Stonehill at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Lindenwood at Illinois State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Marist at Valparaiso | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Toledo | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Colgate at Holy Cross | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Utah Tech at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Bryant at Princeton | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Lynchburg at Robert Morris | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Samford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 18 Duke at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 20 Miami (Fla.) at Temple | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Maryland at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Boston College at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
BYU at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Texas Tech at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Ohio at Bowling Green | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Penn at Bucknell | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Monmouth at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Rice at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1
Cal Poly at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Michigan at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Dayton at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Albany at Morgan State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at South Carolina State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Missouri State at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Liberty at Florida International | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
Arkansas at No. 12 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State | 7 p.m. | FOX
Charlotte at No. 25 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Sam Houston at Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado State at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Appalachian State at Wyoming | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Southern Miss at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nevada at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Arizona at Stanford | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Southwest Baptist at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Lamar | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
North American University at UIW | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at No. 1 Georgia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 3 Texas at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
Akron at Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Mississippi State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Buffalo at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Minnesota at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
UCF at Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FS1
No. 17 North Carolina at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Western Illinois at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UNLV at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Washington at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 USC at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | FOX
Cal at No. 8 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Kent State at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
New Mexico State at Hawai'i | 12 a.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.