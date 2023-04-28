2023 NFL Draft first round recap & instant analysis

Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid.

Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.

00:25 - The Texans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to select Will Anderson Jr. third overall. C Rob and Jori like the trade for the Texans, but Frank thinks the cost was just too high. Either way, GM Nick Caserio likely saved his job.

22:35 - Indianapolis Colts select Anthony Richardson. You never know what the Colts are going to do, and there are concerns about whether they will force Richardson into action too early, but his potential is sky high.

29:00 - How did QB Will Levis fall out of the first round? Nobody saw this coming, and no one is sure where his slide will end. There's clearly something about Levis' evaluation that scouts didn't like.

36:20 - Favorite/most surprising picks of the night: Everyone was shocked and fairly disappointed by both of the Detroit Lions' picks. The Cardinals made a great pick at #6 with Paris Jonson Jr, and the Eagles got away with two Georgia steals in Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

47:00 - Looking ahead to day two: there are still multiple players who many NFL teams had first round grades on who are available, including CB Joey Porter Jr. and TE Michael Mayer.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor