The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to stockpile first-round picks on offense.

The Falcons drafted Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night. Robinson joins 2022 first-round pick WR Drake London and 2021 first-round pick Kyle Pitts in Atlanta’s offense.

Robinson is the first running back drafted in the top 10 since the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018.