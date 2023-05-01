2023 NFL Draft takeaways, Lamar Jackson signs historic contract extension

Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein kick off the show by discussing Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signing a record-breaking 5 year, $260M contract. Although the process was long and contentious, the Ravens and Jackson finally come to an agreement they can both be happy about. The group attempt to set expectations for the Ravens heading into 2023, as they must now attempt to build a better offense around their franchise quarterback.

Next, the trio react to and give their key takeaways from the 2023 NFL Draft. Each host gives their favorite and least favorite draft classes and Charles Robinson discusses why Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman has received so much praise over the course of the draft. The group also discuss how the members of the All-Juice Team fared on draft day and which quarterback-team fits they like best.

1:50 - Lamar Jackson signs a record-breaking contract with the Ravens. This deal was able to come together after the Jalen Hurts contract gave both parties a realistic reference point. Expectations should be set high for the Ravens this season as they surround Jackson with the most offensive talent he's ever had.

20:05 - Least favorite draft classes: Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams reached for non-premium positions while failing to address the larger problems affecting the roster.

28:00 - Charles Robinson loved the Eagles draft and gives GM Howie Roseman his due credit for always staying one step ahead when building his roster.

40:10 - Favorite draft classes: Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. All three teams looked like they had a plan going in and executed it perfectly.

49:50 - How did the All-Juice Team fare in the draft? WR Zay Flowers, OL O'Cyrus Torrance and DL Mazi Smith were among the favorite player-team fits.

55:50 - Favorite quarterback-team fits: Jori is most excited about Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers, while Charles McDonald can't wait to see CJ Stroud as a Houston Texan. Charles Robinson is concerned about Will Levis' fit with the Tennessee Titans. Either way, the AFC South just got interesting.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor