2023 NFL Draft: Second, third round cable and satellite channels, streaming info, order of picks and more

A streetcar arrives at Union Station, home of the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The 2023 NFL Draft is about to kick off! That's why you're here: You're trying to figure out how to watch the three-day spectacle. Don't worry, we've got you! Here's all the info you need to watch the NFL Draft in real time (and even for free), from TV channels to streaming services to live streams, and with or without cable. You can watch or stream the event via any of the channels below.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

You can watch and stream the 2023 NFL Draft on the following networks: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. So if you can already watch these networks on your TV — via an antenna, cable, or a streaming service — great! Good job! You're all set. The rest of this article is for those of you who don't have cable or streaming TV services, and anyone else who isn't sure how to watch the draft this week.

What channel are ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on near me?

ABC is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to ABC's local affiliate channels to find where it's airing in your location.

How do I stream the NFL Draft and watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on my TV without cable?

If you don't have cable, you should be able to watch your local ABC affiliate, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, through a number of different streaming TV services. They include:

Sling TV (Sling Blue starts at $40 a month) - 7-day free trial period. Sling TV only carries ABC in select markets — so make sure you're covered before signing up for this option. You can check out if your area is covered here. As of this writing, that includes Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.

Hulu + Live TV (starts at $70 a month) - 7-day free trial period

Fubo TV (starts at $70 a month) - 7-day free trial period

DirecTV Stream (starts at $75 a month) - 5-day free trial period

YouTube TV (starts at $65 a month) - 7-day free trial period

How can I watch the NFL Draft on my phone or mobile device?

Whether you're planning to watch the NFL Draft while you're on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the event on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The NFL Draft will air on the NFL mobile app, and you can watch by signing up for an NFL+ account ($5 per month). ABC and ESPN also have mobile apps. If you have an existing cable TV subscription, just download the ABC or ESPN mobile apps to your device of choice, and you'll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

What do I need to stream the game and watch ABC without cable?

You'll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

What time is the NFL Draft?

All times Eastern

Thursday, April 278-11 p.m.: Round 1 (teams get 10 minutes between picks)

Friday, April 287-11:30 p.m.: Rounds 2-3 (seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Round 3)

Saturday, April 29Noon-7 p.m.: Rounds 4-7 (five minutes in Rounds 4-6, four minutes in Round 7)

Where is the NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Mo., at Union Station downtown near the city's World War I Museum and Memorial.

Who are the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects?

Here are the top 100 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.

Who holds the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by virtue of finishing with the league's worst record at 3-14. But the Bears already have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields and traded the pick to the QB-needy Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a bushel of picks on March 10.

What is the order of picks for the second and third rounds?

Round 232. Pittsburgh Steelers from Chicago Bears 33. Arizona Cardinals from Houston Texans 34. Detroit Lions from Arizona Cardinals 35. Indianapolis Colts 36. Los Angeles Rams 37. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos 38. Las Vegas Raiders 39. Carolina Panthers 40. New Orleans Saints 41. Tennessee Titans 42. Green Bay Packers from New York Jets via Cleveland Browns 43. New York Jets 44. Atlanta Falcons 45. Green Bay Packers 46. New England Patriots 47. Washington Commanders 48. Detroit Lions 49. Pittsburgh Steelers 50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51. Miami Dolphins 52. Seattle Seahawks 53. Chicago Bears from Baltimore Ravens 54. Los Angeles Chargers 55. Detroit Lions from Minnesota Vikings 56. Jacksonville Jaguars 57. New York Giants 58. Dallas Cowboys 59. Buffalo Bills 60. Cincinnati Bengals 61. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers 62. Philadelphia Eagles 63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 364. Chicago Bears 65. Houston Texans 66. Philadelphia Eagles from Arizona Cardinals 67. Denver Broncos from Indianapolis Colts 68. Denver Broncos 69. Los Angeles Rams 70. Las Vegas Raiders 71. New Orleans Saints 72. Tennessee Titans 73. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns 74. Cleveland Browns from New York Jets 75. Atlanta Falcons 76. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers 77. Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots 78. Green Bay Packers 79. Indianapolis Colts from Washington Commanders 80. Pittsburgh Steelers 81. Detroit Lions 82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83. Seattle Seahawks 84. Miami Dolphins 85. Los Angeles Chargers 86. Baltimore Ravens 87. Minnesota Vikings 88. Jacksonville Jaguars 89. New York Giants 90. Dallas Cowboys 91. Buffalo Bills 92. Cincinnati Bengals 93. Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers 94. Arizona Cardinals from Philadelphia Eagles 95. Kansas City Chiefs 96. Arizona Cardinals * 97. Washington Commanders * 98. Cleveland Browns * 99. San Francisco 49ers * 100. Las Vegas Raiders from New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs * 101. San Francisco 49ers * 102. San Francisco 49ers *