2023 NFL Draft grades: Los Angeles Rams made the most of a class without a first-round pick

Overall Los Angeles grade: B

The Rams put together a quality draft class despite not having a first-round pick (again). Getting a starter along the offensive line was crucial for them and they found that in Avila. Georgia's Warren McClendon was a great dice roll in the fifth round to develop as an offensive tackle as well.

Favorite pick: Steve Avila, C/G, TCU (36th overall)

The Rams needed stalwart interior offensive line help and may have just found that with the selection of Steve Avila with their first pick. Avila is a behemoth, bruising offensive lineman that can play either center or guard for the Rams this upcoming season. Some analysts had Avila graded out as a first-round pick, which makes this a strong selection at the top of the second round. Avila will be a Day 1 starter for the Rams.

Least favorite pick: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia (128th overall)

Honestly, there isn't a huge issue with Stetson Bennett going here. He's an older quarterback prospect, but he did improve in a pretty serious way throughout his college career. However, Rams general manager Les Snead had Bennett as his top quarterback in the draft, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, which is just patently absurd. Bennett is a quality backup prospect, but if he was really the guy that Snead thought he was he would have gone in the first round — even with his disaster of a draft season. This has more to do with Snead than Bennett. Come on, Les.

Full Rams draft

TCU OG Steve Avila (R2, 36th overall)

Tennessee edge Byron Young (R3, 77th)

Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner (R3, 89th)

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (R4, 128th)

Appalachian State LB Nick Hampton (R5, 161st)

Georgia OT Warren McClendon Jr. (R5, 174th)

Clemson TE Davis Allen (R5, 175th)

BYU WR Puka Nacua (R5, 177th)

TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (R6, 182nd)

Nebraska edge Ochaun Mathis (R6, 189th)

Mississippi RB Zach Evans (R7, 215th)

Wingate P Ethan Evans (R7, 223rd)

Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II (R7, 234th)

Toledo DT Desjuan Johnson (R7, 259th)