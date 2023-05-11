2023 NFL schedule: Chiefs to host Raiders on Christmas, Jets host Bills on MNF Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas afternoon.

The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Super Bowl champs’ home game vs. their division rivals would be televised on Nickelodeon and CBS at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 25. It’ll be the second regular-season game on Nickelodeon after last year’s Christmas game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos.

The Rams won that game in a blowout over the Broncos that cost Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett his job.

If you watched that game on Nickelodeon a season ago or any of the NFL postseason games that were simulcast on Nick, you’ll know that the Nickelodeon broadcasts are not your traditional NFL viewing experience. There’s lots of virtual slime and hijinks. Russell Wilson even got roasted by Patrick from Spongebob after throwing an interception last year.

The Christmas Day game is the third Chiefs game announced before the schedule release. Kansas City is playing the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany, and is hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve. As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs will also host the Thursday night season opener.

Not long after the Christmas Day game was announced, the NFL and the New York Jets said that Aaron Rodgers' first game with the Jets would come on Monday Night Football. The Jets will play at home against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

The NFL is releasing specific games ahead of Thursday night's planned release of the entire schedule. The Nickelodeon game announcement came a day after the five international games were announced as well as the Eagles' Week 13 game against the 49ers.