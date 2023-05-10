2023 NFL schedule: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will host Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins in Germany

Tyreek Hill’s return to Arrowhead Stadium will have to wait at least another season.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Germany in 2023. The Chiefs have long been scheduled to have a home game in Frankfurt and the Dolphins were revealed as the opponent Wednesday morning.

Hill, Kansas City’s longtime star receiver, was traded to Miami ahead of the 2022 season.

The Chiefs will host the Dolphins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 5. The matchup is the marquee game of the NFL’s five-game international slate. The other game in Frankfurt happens a week later when the Colts play the Patriots on Nov. 12 at the same time.

The Jaguars are part of two of the three games in London. The Atlanta Falcons play the Jaguars on Oct. 1 and the Jaguars stay in England to play the Buffalo Bills the following week. The Falcons and Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium while the Jaguars and Bills will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Ravens and Titans will then play on Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All of the NFL’s games in London also kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.