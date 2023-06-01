2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final: Golden Knights vs Panthers streaming info, TV channel, schedule, tickets and more

NHL: MAR 07 Golden Knights at Panthers SUNRISE, FL - MARCH 07: Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) gets hit by Vegas Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger (53) while making a pass during the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are only two teams left standing in the 2023 NHL Playoffs: The Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights. No matter how the Stanley Cup Final matchup turns out, it’ll be a historic moment for the winner, as it will be both the Panthers' and the Golden Knights' first ever championship. So which hockey team will get to carve their name into dear old Lord Stanley's Cup? Here’s how can you follow all the action on the ice and watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals, including channels, streaming schedule, Stanley Cup Finals ticket info and more.

How to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final in the US:

Date: June 3, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Channel: TNT

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV

When is the NHL Stanley Cup Final?

The final games of the NHL season commence on Saturday, June 3, 2023 and run through the following Saturday, June 10, with three more games scheduled if necessary.

What channel is the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final on?

All Stanley Cup Final games will air exclusively on TNT.

Where to stream the Stanley Cup Final in the US?

Stanley Cup final games airing on TNT will also be available to stream on TNT.com and the TNT app. Don’t have TNT? We’ve got you covered. Keep reading to check out our recommendations for the best ways to watch TNT in the US without cable.

How to watch TNT without cable in the US:

Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Florida at Vegas – Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 5, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Vegas at Florida – Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Vegas at Florida – Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Florida at Vegas – Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Vegas at Florida – Friday, June 16, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 19, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Stanley Cup Final format

Like the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Stanley Cup Final follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. The higher seeded team will get home-ice advantage in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, meaning Vegas will get home-ice advantage in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Final tickets

Your favorite team has made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and now you wonder: Just how much are Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights tickets?

Last-minute ticket prices of course vary depending on the game, but standing room only tickets start at around $262 on resellers such as VividSeats.